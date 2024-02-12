SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $50,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.97 on Monday, reaching $517.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,657. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $519.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.41.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

