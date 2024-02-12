SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Short Interest Update

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 286. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -1.10.
SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF
About SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
