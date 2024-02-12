SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,195 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.49. 1,659,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,023. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.