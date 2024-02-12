S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $437.89 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.61 and its 200-day moving average is $402.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

