Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $43.38. 2,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 638.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

