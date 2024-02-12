Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $43.38. 2,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $55.45.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
