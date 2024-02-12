SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SoundThinking by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SoundThinking by 1,154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
