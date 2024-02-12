SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,617,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 8,602,301 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOUN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,504 shares of company stock worth $412,708 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 23.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.