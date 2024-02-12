Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SOTK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of 82.71 and a beta of -0.24.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $30,409.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $106,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $30,409.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $35,048.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,186 shares in the company, valued at $440,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,188 shares of company stock valued at $169,698. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

