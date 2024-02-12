Sonen Capital LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.43. 1,460,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,338. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.39, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.