Sonen Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sonen Capital LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.4% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.