Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $262.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

