SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, an increase of 308.5% from the January 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ SMX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 1,320,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.