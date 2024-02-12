Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $67.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE SKY opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.50. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $81.23.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

