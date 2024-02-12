Skba Capital Management LLC Has $13.41 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises 2.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Ingredion worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $107.80. 39,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

