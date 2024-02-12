Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,001 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $132,163,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.31.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $291.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.97 and its 200 day moving average is $403.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.64 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

