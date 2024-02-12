Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:MCO opened at $405.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $406.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

