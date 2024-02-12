SingularityNET Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $305.17 million and $26.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,544.30 or 0.99588165 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00185260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,821,736.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29393302 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $24,148,052.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.