Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

