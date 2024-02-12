Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 3.8 %

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $142.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

