Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company's stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $142.46 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,161,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $24,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 132,567 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

