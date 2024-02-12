Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Grows By 1,078.4%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a growth of 1,078.4% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.2 %
WHLR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.18. 138,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $17.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 319,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,386.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,041,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,566.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
