Short Interest in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Rises By 1,203.8%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 1,203.8% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLGS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.79. 134,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

