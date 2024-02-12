Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expands By 498.0%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 498.0% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

View Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 45,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,035. View has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get View alerts:

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.42) by ($43.64). The business had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. View had a negative return on equity of 364.17% and a negative net margin of 331.00%. Analysts anticipate that View will post -50.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On View

In other View news, major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 95,503 shares of View stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $117,468.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,147 shares of company stock valued at $170,009. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of View by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of View by 66.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in View by 810.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

View Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.