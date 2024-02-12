Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expands By 498.0%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 498.0% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
View Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 45,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,035. View has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.42) by ($43.64). The business had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. View had a negative return on equity of 364.17% and a negative net margin of 331.00%. Analysts anticipate that View will post -50.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On View
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of View by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of View by 66.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in View by 810.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
View Company Profile
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
Featured Articles
