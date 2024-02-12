Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Increases By 64.6%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. 1,588,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,903. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

