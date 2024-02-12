Short Interest in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Declines By 65.7%

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $486,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $584,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,400. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

