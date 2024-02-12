Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Increases By 3,780.6%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 3,780.6% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Katapult Price Performance

Katapult stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Katapult has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

