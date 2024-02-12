Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Increases By 178.8%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 161,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.97. 213,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,278. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

