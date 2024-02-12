Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Increases By 399.3%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 399.3% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXQ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. 94,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

