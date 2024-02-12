Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Expands By 300.0%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLT. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 15.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 673.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

VLT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,731. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

