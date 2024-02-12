Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 1,214.7%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 1,214.7% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.