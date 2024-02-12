Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Grows By 1,102.9%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 1,102.9% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Eargo Price Performance

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $2.64 on Monday. Eargo has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Institutional Trading of Eargo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eargo by 743.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,963 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 602.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,027,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 472,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Eargo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,028,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 312,423 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

