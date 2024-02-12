Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Rises By 233.3%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CNFinance stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 558.75 and a quick ratio of 453.76.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CNFinance had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNFinance by 54.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CNFinance during the second quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

