Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Rises By 233.3%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CNFinance Price Performance
CNFinance stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 558.75 and a quick ratio of 453.76.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CNFinance had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CNFinance Company Profile
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CNFinance
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.