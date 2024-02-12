Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Increases By 196.9%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

Shares of CLEU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,896. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLEU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Featured Stories

