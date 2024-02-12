Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Rises By 205.6%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the January 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ASA stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75.
In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 104,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,460.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,554,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,453,975.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Alexander Merk bought 25,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $388,089.31. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,479.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 104,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,554,321 shares in the company, valued at $35,453,975.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 620,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
