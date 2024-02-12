Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Drops By 52.8%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ambow Education Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 103,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,157. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
Ambow Education’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.
Ambow Education Company Profile
Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.
