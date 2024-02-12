Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Increases By 1,969.4%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, an increase of 1,969.4% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agrify by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 57.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 150.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

Agrify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.67 on Monday. Agrify has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

About Agrify

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

