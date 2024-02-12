Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.48.

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $89.33. 13,255,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,400,563. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. Shopify has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,735,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

