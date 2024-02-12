Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SHG opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

