Seele-N Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109.40 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $482,186.23 and $109.40 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015639 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,732.17 or 1.00168255 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00179124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009525 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002073 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $160.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

