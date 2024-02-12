SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 2.1%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.86. 3,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

SecureWorks Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $89.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $42,439.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,383.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 13,649 shares of company stock worth $89,259 over the last three months. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 170,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 44.6% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 843,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 135,589 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 18,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

