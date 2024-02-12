Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Buy

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.91.

ONEOK stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $20,006,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

