Scotiabank Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $81.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.07.

QSR opened at $77.02 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

