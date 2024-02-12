Scotiabank Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$71.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.67.

TSE:CCO opened at C$59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cameco has a one year low of C$32.65 and a one year high of C$69.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.69. The stock has a market cap of C$25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Cherise Marie Grychowski sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$215,696.00. In related news, Senior Officer Cherise Marie Grychowski sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$215,696.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. Insiders sold 61,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,798 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

