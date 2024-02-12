Scotiabank Lowers ATS (TSE:ATS) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$61.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$64.00.

ATS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark lowered their target price on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$66.14.

About ATS

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$45.64 and a twelve month high of C$64.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.64.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

