Scotiabank Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$21.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
HRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRX
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.