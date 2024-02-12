Scotiabank Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$21.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRX

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

TSE:HRX opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.55. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$12.52 and a twelve month high of C$18.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.