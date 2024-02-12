Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $57.85 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

