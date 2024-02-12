Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 1,240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 470.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. Safehold has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

