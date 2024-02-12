Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Holdings Decreased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,961,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,418. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $664,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,050,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

