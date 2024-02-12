Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Russel Metals

Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.41 on Monday, hitting C$44.16. 132,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,054. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$31.24 and a 12 month high of C$45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. In other news, Director Cynthia Johnston bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.