RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lifted by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 2.7% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

RTX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.67. 760,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,927,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

